April 20
• Brittany L. Watkins, 37, Madisonville, KY, charge not listed
• Karyn Elizabeth Grim, 63, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Mtr Veh Prohibited; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off
• Jason Matthew Perry, 38, Campbellsville, four counts of Failure to Appear
April 21
• Charles Ray Hendrix, 46, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Reckless Driving; Disregarding Stop Sign; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
• Kyle Stephen Jones, 54, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Trenton T. Miller, 22, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Kevin Scott Hall, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael W. Watt, 39, Waynesburg, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Menacing; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Brandi Leigh Garcia, 36, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Heather L. Stigall, 32, Bronston, Court Ordered
• Windle Dow Morton, 41, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
