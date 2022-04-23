April 21
• Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required
• Bradley Ray Colyer, 34, Corbin, Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Melanie Renee Price, 44, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jami L. Brown, 42, Nancy, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
April 22
• Ashley Nichole Collett, 37, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Derek Alan Vito, 20, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
