April 21

• Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required

• Bradley Ray Colyer, 34, Corbin, Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

• Melanie Renee Price, 44, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jami L. Brown, 42, Nancy, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear

April 22

• Ashley Nichole Collett, 37, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Derek Alan Vito, 20, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you