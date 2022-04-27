April 22
• Michael Roger Landel, 43, Somerset, Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st and 2nd Offense; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Reckless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Barbituate; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Kevin Tillman, 50, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Joshua Alan Jones, 34, Burnside, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Eric Shane Lawhorn, 43, Nancy, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• James Dewayne Poore, 49, Eubank, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Janet Reena Wyatt, 39, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; License to be in Possession; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana
April 23
• Scott Douglas Haste, 44, Science Hill, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Rodney Wayne Stevens, 42, Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Andrew Steven Conklin, 23, Somerset, Falsely Reporting an Incident
• James Lee Bolin Jr., 45, Ferguson, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Diontae Montrez Ennis, 32, Columbia, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Garnetta M. Benge, 53, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Shawn David Wallen, 23, no address listed, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Brittany Jo Vaught, 32, Henderson, KY, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Japeth Ethan Cook, 32, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
April 24
• Kenneth Daniel Hislope Jr., 26, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender I; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• David Todd James, 54, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Menacing
• Lacey June Tompkins, 37, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Daniel Alexander Riggs, 19, Bardstown, KY, Speeding 18 MPH Over Limit; Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Stopped Vehicle; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Michael Henley, 18, Springfield, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses; Poss of Marijuana
• Stephaine Marie Morales, 37, Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Landon D'Wayne Ford, 29, Danville, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; No Registration Receipt; Poss of Marijuana; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Obstructing Governmental Operations
• Michael Matthew Burge, 39, Science Hill, Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
April 25
• Aaron T. Meriwether, 38, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Beah Rose Whitaker, 50, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Erin Ray Wells, 42, Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order;
• Lester Wayne Feltner Jr., 47, Science Hill, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Carley D. Perry, 36, Corbin, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Lacey June Tompkins, 37, Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Eric Robert Peters, 42, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Eligah R. Cooper, 25, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Off - (> or = 2 Gms Heroin)
