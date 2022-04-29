April 25
• Sonya M. Bourne, 53, Mt. Vernon, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Patricia Lynn Parks, 36, Eubank, Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree
April 26
• Dillon Allen Dalton, 26, London, US Marshal transfer
• Rosalee Maria Davis, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Scott Robert Jackson, 42, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Brian Bruce Curt Reetz, 52, Fort Myers, FL, Failure to Pay Support
• Ciara A. Perry, 24, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Danya Lee Proulx, 39, Mount Sterling, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Richard E. Jackson, 48, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Charles D. Girdler, 39, Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Robert D. Shelton Jr., 22, Georgetown, two counts of Failure to Appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.