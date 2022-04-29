April 25

• Sonya M. Bourne, 53, Mt. Vernon, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Patricia Lynn Parks, 36, Eubank, Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree

April 26

• Dillon Allen Dalton, 26, London, US Marshal transfer

• Rosalee Maria Davis, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Scott Robert Jackson, 42, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Brian Bruce Curt Reetz, 52, Fort Myers, FL, Failure to Pay Support

• Ciara A. Perry, 24, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Danya Lee Proulx, 39, Mount Sterling, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Richard E. Jackson, 48, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Charles D. Girdler, 39, Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered

• Robert D. Shelton Jr., 22, Georgetown, two counts of Failure to Appear

