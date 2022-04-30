April 27
• Christopher Stull, 30, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear
• China Autumn Sloan, 27, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
• Micah Aaron Cunningham, 28, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer
• Jordan Tyler Maybrier, 26, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Zachary Mason Shelton, 28, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• James Richard Inman, 53, Burkesville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jimmy Cook Jr., 43, Shopville, Failure to Appear; three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Bobby Joe Walters, 46, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
April 28
• Megan Elizabeth Thompson, 34, Science Hill, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Steven Gann Allen, 48, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Brandon David Mink, 42, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Menacing
• Kathy J. Pruitt, 67, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tyler Bradshaw Cox, 38, Georgetown, two counts of Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Robert M. Bishop, 53, Science Hill, two counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Bail Jumping 1st Degree;
• Raven Dustin Linn Allen, 23, Carthage, TN, Court Ordered
• John Eric Evans, 54, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Raymond Deiondra Hawkins, 24, Lancaster, Failure to Appear
• Barbie Patricia Fay Schuitema, 32, Somerset, three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Michael Wayne Gray, 38, Bedford, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Cleamon Edward Hoskins, 48, Eubank, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
