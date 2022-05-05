April 29
• Thomas Junior Arthur, 35, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear
• Brandon Mckinley Troxtell, 35, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Harold Douglas Hall, 48, Somerset, three counts of Failure To Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Bobby Lee Sullivan, 28, Somerset, charge not listed
• Michael Joseph Pond, 41, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Patrick Gene Garr, 47, Stanford, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• James Christopher Wilson, 20, Crab Orchard, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License
• Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, Monticello, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
• Timothy J. West, 71, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Sharon Lynn Foreman, 48, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Richard Charles Foreman, 50, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
April 30
• Johnny Melvin Whitaker, 56, no address listed, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree
• Paul David Nicholas, 52, Mt. Vernon, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Poss Of Marijuana
• Jonathan Scott Whitaker, 32, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Reckless Driving; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates
• Michael Allen Haponik, 34, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Travis Duane Gumm, 48, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Willie Thomas Shepard, 48, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
May 1
• Carlos D. Burton, 39, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Jennifer Elaine Farmer, 32, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Brian W. Farmer, 40, Georgetown, Failure To Appear
• Lavonda Lynn Perry, 44, Parkers Lake, KY, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
May 2
• Lacey Richmond, 34, Somerset, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• James L. Jones, 42, Willisburg, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Ashley A. Scott, 31, Nancy, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Eric E. Engelkens, 38, Science Hill, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Camryn D. Crawford, 21, Eubank, Court Ordered
• Justin Daniel Roberts, 32, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Jessica K. Edwards, 33, Richmond, Failure To Appear
• Chasity L. Roberts, 43, Eubank, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; two counts of Failure To Appear
• Joseph M. Strunk, 37, Louisville, Escape 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Failure To Appear
• Steven Austin Mills, 43, Somerset, Poss Of Marijuana; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jacob Roy Brown, 26, Ferguson, Failure to Appear
May 3
• Eric Dwayne Howard, 49, Burnside, Court Ordered
• Edmund Walker Chaney, 41, Tyner, KY, US Marshal transfer
• James Alex Holovich Jr., 31, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rebecca Louise Decker, 39, Bronston, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear
• Timothy J. Willman, 36, no address listed, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Paul David Sullivan, 60, Ferguson, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Brian Jacob Yonker, 30, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Johnny Allen Walls, 28, Stanford, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
