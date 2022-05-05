April 29

• Thomas Junior Arthur, 35, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear

• Brandon Mckinley Troxtell, 35, Somerset, Failure To Appear

• Harold Douglas Hall, 48, Somerset, three counts of Failure To Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Bobby Lee Sullivan, 28, Somerset, charge not listed

• Michael Joseph Pond, 41, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Patrick Gene Garr, 47, Stanford, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses

• James Christopher Wilson, 20, Crab Orchard, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License

• Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, Monticello, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

• Timothy J. West, 71, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Sharon Lynn Foreman, 48, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses

• Richard Charles Foreman, 50, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses

April 30

• Johnny Melvin Whitaker, 56, no address listed, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree

• Paul David Nicholas, 52, Mt. Vernon, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Poss Of Marijuana

• Jonathan Scott Whitaker, 32, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Reckless Driving; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates

• Michael Allen Haponik, 34, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

• Travis Duane Gumm, 48, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Willie Thomas Shepard, 48, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

May 1

• Carlos D. Burton, 39, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury

• Jennifer Elaine Farmer, 32, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Brian W. Farmer, 40, Georgetown, Failure To Appear

• Lavonda Lynn Perry, 44, Parkers Lake, KY, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

May 2

• Lacey Richmond, 34, Somerset, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

• James L. Jones, 42, Willisburg, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Ashley A. Scott, 31, Nancy, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Eric E. Engelkens, 38, Science Hill, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

• Camryn D. Crawford, 21, Eubank, Court Ordered

• Justin Daniel Roberts, 32, Somerset, Failure To Appear

• Jessica K. Edwards, 33, Richmond, Failure To Appear

• Chasity L. Roberts, 43, Eubank, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; two counts of Failure To Appear

• Joseph M. Strunk, 37, Louisville, Escape 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Failure To Appear

• Steven Austin Mills, 43, Somerset, Poss Of Marijuana; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jacob Roy Brown, 26, Ferguson, Failure to Appear

May 3

• Eric Dwayne Howard, 49, Burnside, Court Ordered

• Edmund Walker Chaney, 41, Tyner, KY, US Marshal transfer

• James Alex Holovich Jr., 31, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Rebecca Louise Decker, 39, Bronston, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear

• Timothy J. Willman, 36, no address listed, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Paul David Sullivan, 60, Ferguson, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Brian Jacob Yonker, 30, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear

• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered

• Johnny Allen Walls, 28, Stanford, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License

• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear

