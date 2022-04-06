April 3
• Gary Dewayne Huff, 54, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Imogene Cowden, 65, Lily, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
• Rambo Dakota Garland, 32, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jessica Renee Rowe, 33, Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jose Gabriel Velasco-Gomez, 36, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; No Operators-Moped License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
April 4
• Kenneth Justin Dyer, 36, Jamestown, KY, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jessica Renee Meece, 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Tishenna Kay Molina, 31, Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Poss; Poss of Marijuana; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• James Allen Neikirk, 49, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Allison Mariah Hall, 25, Lexington, Failure to Appear
April 5
• Tilah Ann Ball, 35, Bronston, Court Ordered
