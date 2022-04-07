April 5
• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Windle Dow Morton, 41, Somerset, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Driving Without License/Negligence in Accident; Reckless Driving
• Jonathan Eugene Collett, 35, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Kelly Lester Fry, 41, Eubank, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic) 3rd or > w/i 5 Years; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, Court Ordered
• Kenneth Lee Troxell, 35, Burnside, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jacob Allen Brewer, 29, Somerset, Failure to Appear
April 6
• Nicholas F. Floyd, 35, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear
• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Kevin Scott Hall, 42, Somerset, five counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.