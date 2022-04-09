April 7
• Isaac Leon Sanders, 47, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Kristen Nicole Hembree, 35, Stanford, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Heather Nicole Lindsey, 37, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Isaias Garcia, 32, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jacob Allen Brewer, 29, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Dustin Lane Strunk, 21, Nancy, Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree
• Debra Faye Tipton, 37, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
April 8
• James David Rose, 46, Ferguson, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender I
