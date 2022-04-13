April 8
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Arthur R. Hall, 47, Ashland, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Donald Virgil Means, 55, Stanford, charge not listed
• Curtis W. Bradley, 53, Somerset, Fugitive from Another State - Warrant Required
• Matthew D. Settle, 43, Stanford, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Russell M. Watson, 29, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• William Walker Warner, 42, London, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Janet Marie Haste, 52, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Jeremiah D. Gregory, 28, Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Amber D. Clements, 37, Danville, Court Ordered
• Edward Thomas Jolly, 40, Waynesburg, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Tail Lamps; Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
April 9
• Roger L. Ferrell, 50, Burnside, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury)
April 10
• Scott M. Clements, 21, Burnside, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Gilver Morales, 42, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; No Operators-Moped License
• Zackery Hunter Reynolds, 26, Somerset, Failure To Appear; five counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Trevane T. Taylor, 19, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Champ Eugene Jeffers, 50, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Autumn N. Decker, 24, McKee, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Menacing; Resisting Arrest
• Logan Wade Carman, 25, Brodhead, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Timothy L. Poynter, 47, Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
April 11
• Lester Turner Jr., 54, Winchester, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; four counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear
• Dee A. Sumpter, 52, Nancy, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Bobby R. Foley, 34, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines;
• John David Sergent, 33, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Larry Benjamin Caudill, 47, Burnside, charge no listed
• Joshua Lance Samples, 22, Somerset, six counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Robert W. Swift, 38, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts of Failure to Appear
• Marshal Alan Denham, 40, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Myra Courtney Reece, 39 Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Brian Lee Sweet, 49, Kings Mountain, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.