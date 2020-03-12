April's Green Living Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

These days, it's not as easy to be green in Pulaski County.
As cancellations and suspensions of major events across the country due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue to dominate headlines, the Kentucky Green Living Fair is the latest to call off their plans.
The event, which would have been in its seventh year, was scheduled to be held April 11 at The Center for Rural Development.
Organizer Jamie Fitzwater released a statement Thursday saying that she and all other involved parties and organizers were "saddened by the cancelation" of the Green Living Fair, which promotes sustainability through a variety of workshops and vendors centered around agriculture, energy production, apparel, animals, and other interests.
"While this reflects a significant financial loss for the event and the vendors, we feel that it was the right choice given the current events surrounding COVID-19," said Fitzwater, who operates the Market on Main store with husband John in Somerset. "We had spent the last several days deliberating, but our final decision was made after the governor’s office issued a call for churches and large events to cancel. We are a small, family-run event without teams of consultants or lawyers, but seeing many other larger events cancel also confirms that this was the right choice. While we understand that Kentucky only has a few confirmed cases at this time, we hope that by doing our part and canceling our event, we can help slow the spread of this illness, especially for our elderly or immunocompromised neighbors."
Fitzwater noted that the Green Living Fair attracts vendors and guests from all over Kentucky and other states as well, making travel necessary to attend, which creates a higher risk factor for spreading COVID-19.
"(W)e would not want folks to have to travel during this difficult time for an event that can easily be replicated next year when things have improved," said Fitzwater. "We are super grateful to the Center for Rural Development and their excellent staff for helping us work through this situation and being so understanding of the situation.
"Likely this will not be the first or last event cancellation that we will see in Pulaski County," she added, "and I hope everyone can be kind and patient with event organizers who have to make these difficult decisions."
