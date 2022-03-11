Architect unveils plan for SRT headquarters as county moves forward with construction contract

As the one-year anniversary approaches of the April 2021 fire that destroyed the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team's headquarters, the agency got great news this week with the approval of a construction contract as well as the release of how the new building will look.
The discussion closed out Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court. Last month, magistrates approved review of a bid from Branscum Construction Company in hopes of the county negotiating to reduce the price gap between the bid -- just over $1.5 million -- and the proposed $657,000 insurance payout.
"We've come to what we believe is going to be a solution that lets us move forward with this building," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said -- with Deputy Judge Dan Price adding that once the underwriter for KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties) took another look at pricing, they came close to matching the actual bid.
"There is some gap between the insurance offer and the final number," Derek Phillips of Deco Architects Inc. advised the court, reporting the insurance offer at $1,377,320. "Honestly there are no frills to this building; it's very utilitarian."
The architect also shared a rendering of the structure, which he said would be largely built back as the original headquarters had been.
"The old building was a pre-engineered steel building and then there was a wood add-on to the back," Phillips explained. "Instead of over complicating it, we're just going to do one pre-engineered building.
Price agreed that the price gap was economy driven, attributing it to the supply chain issues that have persisted since the Covid pandemic began. "Deco Architects has worked tremendously and I can't say enough about Derek and his team," he said.
Phillips continued that his firm had compiled an itemized list of potential deductions and would like to draft a contract with Branscum for the county at $1,376,800. "What we're proposing to the court is to engage a contract with Branscum for the insurance offer amount, and should SRT choose to add anything beyond that, it would come out of their fund," he said.
"…That's $520 less than the insurance offer," Phillips said, "but what we're trying to do is take the itemized list from Branscum… and hit the insurance number as closely as possible."
Deputy Judge Price further explained if a contract wasn't locked down by March 15, project costs could increase by 15 percent.
In discussing the voluntary upgrades, the deputy judge noted they are things that can be fairly easily added at a later time, without cutting into concrete slabs or drastically altering the structure. Such features requiring that should be included in the contract.
Price also said that SRT might pay for add-ons with insurance money still expected for contents of the building, though County Treasurer Joan Isaacs warned that the agency should be sure they have replaced all the equipment they need before committing content funds.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw made the motion to authorize Judge Kelley to sign the contract -- with the recommended deletions of the voluntary items -- once it had been reviewed by the county attorney. "The fact that we can replace this building without having to enter into a bond, that's a great job," he said.
On a second from District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon, the motion was unanimously approved.
