Several Lake Cumberland-area agencies are among 132 crime victim service providers across the commonwealth to be awarded more than $29 million in grant funding.
The local recipients include:
• Bethany House Abuse Shelter, which was awarded $198,890
• Pulaski County Attorney's Office, $85,288
• Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center, $170,000
• Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of KY, $563,803
• CASA of Southern Kentucky, INC., $68,483
• Kentucky State Police, $1,168,208
• Lake Cumberland Children's Advocacy Center, $182,000
• Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Kentucky, Inc., $72,218.
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced the grants last Thursday as part of the Victims of Crime Act program, known as VOCA.
"We remain steadfast in our fight to seek justice for victims of crime and to guarantee that they have an advocate working for them, speaking for them and seeking justice for them," said Gov. Beshear. "We will continue to fight for every Kentuckian and make sure every victim receives the services they need."
VOCA funds are replenished each year through fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys' offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. No tax money supports the Crime Victim's Fund.
Of the total grant funding announced, an estimated $6.2 million will help to provide services to victims of domestic violence and $3.4 million will go toward services for victims of sexual assault or human trafficking. About $11.7 million will go to Children's Advocacy Centers (CAC), Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs and agencies providing residential care and mental health services for child abuse victims. An estimated $2.6 million will go to prosecutor-based programs and $1.7 will support law-enforcement based programs providing advocacy services for victims of crime in jurisdictions around the commonwealth. An additional $4.6 million has been allocated to programs that serve victims needing services for more than one purpose area.
"The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is the state administering agency for VOCA and works to assure delivery of the most efficient and effective services are made available to survivors to strengthen their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing in the aftermath of a crime," Secretary Harvey said.
In July 2021, Gov. Beshear announced that nearly $2 million in grant funding is available to fight violence against women. The grant program supports law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services.
Another $1.5 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants were also awarded to the commonwealth at that time to form the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Investigative Team. To leverage existing investigative resources within the KSP Crime Lab, statewide investigative jurisdiction and existing connections with local law enforcement agencies, three trained investigators and a criminal intelligence analyst moved from the Office of the Attorney General to KSP. The team will continue to focus on investigating and identifying sexual offenders to assist in the fight to end domestic violence against all Kentuckians.
As part of the ongoing efforts of the administration to protect victims of sexual assault, Gov. Beshear signed HB 310, sponsored by Sen. Morgan McGarvey, of Jefferson County. HB 310 allows a commonwealth attorney to file a petition for an involuntary commitment for violent offenders who are incompetent to stand trial and would not benefit from additional treatment, but who are deemed a danger to themselves or others. By signing this bill, the Governor closed a gap in state law that allowed some defendants to avoid both prison time and mental health treatment.
