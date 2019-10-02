An Arizona woman was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident in northern Pulaski County.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an injury accident on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the intersection of North U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank.
Upon arrival at the scene at 1:45 p.m., Deputy Brett Thomas found two vehicles involved in the accident and one individual suffering from injuries sustained in the collision.
Preliminary investigation by Deputy Thomas revealed that Aaron Ison, 49, of Eubank, was northbound in a Kenworth semi tractor-trailer, while Billy Carter-Adamo, 55, of Tucson, Arizona was operating a Buick automobile on East Ky. 70.
According to the sheriff's office, Adamo attempted a turn into the southbound lane of U.S. 27 and was struck by the northbound Kenworth truck.
Ison was uninjured in the accident, while Adamo was treated on the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel and was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Thomas was assisted at the scene by the Eubank Police Department, volunteers from the Eubank Fire Department, Special Response Team (SRT) personnel and Deputy Zack Mayfield.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.