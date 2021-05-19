May 17
• Cammie L. Calder, 29, of Crab Orchard, Ky., Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 28, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Brenda Annette Stephens, 54, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Johnny Lee Noble, 32, of Burnside, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• David Anthony Rapp, 60, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/SEC, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1Sst; No Registration Receipt; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
May 18
• Jennifer Marie Colquitt, 37, of Somerset, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Colleen Marie Bunch, 33, of Nancy, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Michael Audie Aker, 42, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
• Una Mae Singleton, 44, of Eubank, Tampering With Physical Evidence; Robbery, 1st Degree; Burglary 1st Degree; Murder
• Nicarra L. Jones, 37, of Harrodsburg, Ky., three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Michelle Sears, 38, of Maysville, Ky., Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Brittany S Haight, 31, of Crab Orchard, Ky., Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Substance, 1st Deg 2nd or > Off (Methamphetamine)*OBS*
• Douglas Richard Honeycutt, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Amanda Lynn Dixon, 39, no address specified, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Jessica E. Burton, 34, of Stanford, Ky., Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Kayla Ashley Johnson, 30, of Stanford, Ky., no charges specified
• Shaunda K. Brown, 42, of Hustonville, Ky., Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Traff IN Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 10 D.U. Opiates); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Phebe J. Wilson, 48, of Stanford, Ky., Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Julia Lynnann Caldwell, 32, Stanford, Ky., Serving Parole Violation Warrant
