There's no vacation for law enforcement at Christmas.
Authorities raided a Science Hill residence on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and a search for one more on drug-related charges.
Jeffery Dale Rouse, 55, of Eubank, was arrested and charged with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Meth), Trafficking In Marijuana more than 8 oz. to 5 lbs. He was also served with a $5000 Pulaski District Warrant and $20,000 Cash Pulaski County Indictment.
Donna G. Vaught, 52, of Eubank, was arrested and charged with No Seat Belt, Reckless Driving, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Insurance, License to be in possession, Driving DUI Suspended, No Operators License, DUI 2nd Offense.
Keely Reene Rouse, 24, of Science Hill Road, was charged with first-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance (Meth), Trafficking In Marijuana, and second-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance.
Seth M. Lake, 29, of Somerset, was charged with first-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance (Meth), Trafficking In Marijuana, and second-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance.
According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, the charges stem from a search warrant executed at 91 Waddle-Rice Road. He had obtained information from a source that Brandon Roy, a wanted person with a prior felony conviction, was selling drugs and in possession of firearms
District 2 Constable Shane Haste was doing surveillance on the home and witnessed several cars coming, staying just a few minutes then leaving. After several hours of watching the property, Constable Wallace applied for a search warrant that was granted.
As the constables arrived on scene, one man -- identified as Lake -- was outside in the front yard. He took off as a vehicle also drove through the yard. Constable Haste successfully stopped the SUV as the driver, Vaught, tried to get away -- recovering a pistol on the male passenger, Jeffery Rouse. Wallace then apprehended Lake in a foot pursuit while District 4 Constable Gary Baldock made entry into the home.
According to Wallace, another man in a shed -- believed to be Roy -- threw a shotgun on the ground and fled through a bushy area behind the outbuilding.
Once the scene was secure, authorities located a total of 16 guns pistols and rifles throughout the home, a large plastic container with around three pounds of marijuana, a large plastic container that was full of crystal meth, suboxene pills, and $1309 in cash.
Keely Rouse, who lives at the residence, was found sitting in the living room with the container of marijuana.
According to Constable Wallace, Jeffery Rouse is a convicted felon who was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Vaught was arrested by Trooper Corey Jones of Kentucky State Post 11. Wallace indicated that more charges may be pending for both of them. The constable asked that anyone with information regarding Roy's whereabouts to call 911 or him directly at 606-872-3746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.