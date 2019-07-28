Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office had a particularly busy Wednesday, leading to several drug-related charges.
In one incident, 31-year-old Richard Byron Plunkett Jr. of Somerset was walking on West Ky. 80 at Wilderness Road when he was approached by Deputy Brandon Smith and Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress. Plunkett allegedly attempted to conceal a baggie containing a white substance determined to be methamphetamine. Dep. Alex Wesley also assisted with this investigation.
Dep. Smith arrested Plunkett at approximately 8:15 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine). Trp. Childress also charged him with several Pulaski County District Court bench warrants. Plunkett was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remained lodged at press time. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on September 25.
Two individuals were arrested the same day as deputies investigated complaints of narcotics trafficking in the vicinity of Timberlake Drive.
PCSO Sergeant Richard Smith stopped a vehicle for alleged traffic violations. During the stop, deputies discovered what appeared to be heroin but ended up being Fentanyl. Arrested at approximately 6:36 p.m. were Britney G. Deatherage, 34, of Stanford, and Blake Tyler Tuttle, 27, of Hillside Court in Somerset on the charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st offense (Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Assisting at the scene were Dep. Brandon Smith, Sgt. Kyle Wilson, Deputy Alex Wesley, Detective Chris Lyon and Lt. John Williams.
Tuttle and Deatherage were both taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, but have since been released on bond. They are scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court next Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Another traffic stop resulted in three people going to jail on various drug and traffic charges.
Dep. Matt Bryant stopped a Toyota pickup on Langdon Street for alleged traffic violations. Other deputies arrived to assist with the stop due to suspected drug activity. Arrested and charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (more than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) were 55-year-old Cheri Wilson of Pond Meadow Road, Somerset; 30-year-old James A. Eldridge of Singleton Cemetery Road, Eubank; and 31-year-old Justin S. Wilson, also of Pond Meadow Road.
Eldridge was additionally charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. Cheri Wilson was also charged with the traffic related charges of Failure to Register Transfer of a Vehicle and Failure To/Improper Signal.
Assisting at the scene were Sergeant Kyle Wilson, Deputy Steven Alexander and Deputy Alex Wesley.
The Wilsons and Eldridge were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where they remained at press time. They are scheduled for preliminary hearings in Pulaski District Court next Wednesday.
