May 15
• Dustin Daniel Daulton, 35, of Nancy, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Timmy Wayne Webb Jr., 42, of Elk Horn, Ky., No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subst (189A.010(1E) - 2nd; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
May 16
• Travis Migal Shaw, 30, Monticello, Ky., Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Heather Marie Wilson, 38, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Justin Aaron Orcutt, 40, of Russell Springs, Ky., No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Improper Display of Registration Plates; License to be in Possession; Improper Equipment; Operating On Sus or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Christopher Adam Romer, 31, of Science Hill, Tbut or Disp All Others $500 or More But U/$10,000
• Anthony Ray Davis, 32, of Eubank, No Tail Lamps; Failure to or Improper Signal; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; Tbut or Disp All Others $500 or More But U/$10,000; Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Marcellus Dominique Grundy-Reed, 25, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
May 17
• Braidy Cespede Zamora, 35, of Somerset, One Headlight; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Reckless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 3rd
• Tony Gaylord Chaney, 46, of Waynesburg, two counts of Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Kyle Brent Minton, 35, of Nancy, no charges specified
• Edward Joseph Martin, 34, Pine Knot, Ky., Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Richard Eugene Jackson, 47, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• John Mark Strunk, 36, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
