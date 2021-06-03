June 1
• Emmanuel Ross Joseph, 36, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael Eugene Larussa, 53, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jennifer Lyn Croll, 37, no address specified, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Roy D. Carmon, 59, of Science Hill, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Priscilla Rose McDaniel, 36, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Sarah Gracce Taylor, 28, of Stanford, Ky., Failure to Appear
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, of Eubank, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
June 2
• Chadreic Russell Molden, 40, of Nancy, five counts of Failure to Appear
• Minnie Rosalee Dunn, 41, of Somerset, charges not specified
• Cynthia A. Bass-Smith, 44, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Daniel Lee Thompson, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• David Shane Upchurch, 53, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.