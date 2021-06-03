June 1

Emmanuel Ross Joseph, 36, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Michael Eugene Larussa, 53, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jennifer Lyn Croll, 37, no address specified, Serving Bench Warrant For Court

• Roy D. Carmon, 59, of Science Hill, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st (Agg Cir)

• Priscilla Rose McDaniel, 36, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)

• Sarah Gracce Taylor, 28, of Stanford, Ky., Failure to Appear

• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, of Eubank, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)

June 2

• Chadreic Russell Molden, 40, of Nancy, five counts of Failure to Appear

• Minnie Rosalee Dunn, 41, of Somerset, charges not specified

• Cynthia A. Bass-Smith, 44, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Daniel Lee Thompson, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• David Shane Upchurch, 53, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

