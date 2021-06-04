June 2
• Cameron James Catron, 48, of Somerset, no charge specified
June 3
• Jamie N. Daly, 43, of Waynesburg, One Headlight; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Jim E. Russell, 39, of Somerset, Probation Violation (for Felony Offense)
• Dawn Nicole Smith, 39, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Scottie Townsend, 38, Stanford, Parole Violation (for Technical Violation)
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.