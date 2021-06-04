June 2

• Cameron James Catron, 48, of Somerset, no charge specified

June 3

• Jamie N. Daly, 43, of Waynesburg, One Headlight; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License

• Jim E. Russell, 39, of Somerset, Probation Violation (for Felony Offense)

• Dawn Nicole Smith, 39, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Scottie Townsend, 38, Stanford, Parole Violation (for Technical Violation)

• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

