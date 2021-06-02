May 31
• Bradford Lee Wiles, 43, of Science Hill, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Joseph Lee Jones, 21, of Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Thomas Randall Sterling, 35, of Lawrenceville, Ga., TBUT or Disp Shoplifting U/$500; Serving Bench Warrant For Court; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
June 1
• Ryan Christopher Daulton, 31, of Somerset, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Arson, 2nd Degree
• Beah Rose Whitaker, 50, of Tateville, Ky., Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana
• Brittany Nicole Tucker, 29, of Monticello, Ky., Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Eugene Christian Moore, 35, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Belinda Sue Leach, 44, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• David Brain Hoff, 48, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Philip Ray Greer, 44, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Substance (189A.010(1C) - 1ST (AGG CIR); Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Rosa Lee Simpson, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
