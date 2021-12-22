Arson case headed to grand jury

A Wayne County man facing multiple felony charges in connection to a house fire that occurred earlier this month is headed to a local grand jury.
Shawn Michael Beach, 58, of Monticello, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree Arson, three counts of third-degree Assault of a Police/Probation Officer, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, three counts of third-degree Terroristic Threatening, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
The charges stem from a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigation into a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Royal Lane in Burnside.
According to Beach's arrest citation, the property owner had already identified him as the person who set the fire. Upon arrival around 2 a.m., Deputy Ryan Jones made contact with Beach, who was still on scene and reportedly admitted to the deed. As Dep. Jones attempted to place Beach in custody, he resisted arrest and was transferred to Jones' cruiser with assistance from Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress and Dep. Branson Patterson. According to the citation, he kicked officers and threatened to shoot them.
The citation stated that the property owner told officers that he'd had problems with Beach "being aggressive in the past," while a woman in the residence said that she noticed the kitchen on fire shortly after Beach woke her up and "ask[ed] her repeatedly if he could rape her." When she responded no, according to the citation, Beach "eventually stated he wanted to get pizza."
How Beach came to be at the residence was not immediately clear.
While en route to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the citation continued, Beach began to yell threats against the woman and kick the cruiser door from the inside.
At press time, Beach remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
