As I write this piece, I'm holed up in my office.
You see, last week was my "vacation." I was supposed to be at Isle of Palms enjoying the ocean and a nightly helping of the best seafood in the South.
Instead, I did the responsible thing and canceled. Why risk the possible exposure to COVID-19, right?
Well, on the very day we would've been headed for South Carolina, we had a birthday dinner for my wife at a local restaurant -- and as it turns out, that local restaurant has suffered an outbreak of COVID among its employees.
When the Lake Cumberland Health District suggested getting tested for people who dined at the eatery during the outbreak, I immediately began scurrying to get tested.
As is stands now, it looks like Thursday for me. So, even though I have no symptoms, I'm staying clear of the folks I work with and I'm wearing a mask --a precaution which is now mandated in Kentucky.
And why not?
We wear seat belts to keep us safe when we are driving.
Most reasonable municipalities have banned smoking in closed-in environments to protect us from second-hand smoke.
In most establishments, you have to wear a shirt and shoes to be served.
So why is it an issue to wear a mask during a pandemic?
I know it isn't comfortable. But if it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, is it really something to fuss about?
The Commonwealth Journal took an online poll this week asking how our readers felt about the mask mandate.
As of this writing, a little over 50 percent fully supported wearing masks and believed that doing so might actually help.
Meanwhile, 30 percent said they felt wearing masks was ridiculous and refused to do so.
The others said they didn't like the masks, but they would certainly wear them out of respect for others.
I'm not going to shame or ridicule anyone for their choices on this matter -- but I would certainly urge everyone to do what they can to prevent the spread of this thing.
Wearing a mask to help prevent the spread is a small price to pay, isn't it?
Many say they aren't sick, so why wear a mask? Well, many people who have tested positive for COVID have very mild symptoms ... or none at all.
So you could be spreading the virus, even though you feel OK. A mask in public might prevent you from spreading the virus to people you come in contact with. Isn't that the decent thing to do?
Let's try to keep the numbers down so, sooner rather than later, we can get back to normal ... or as normal as 2020 will allow, anyway.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
