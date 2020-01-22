The impeachment of President Donald Trump began Tuesday afternoon, and early indications are that Pulaskians may be watching, but not too closely.
And that feeling seems to cross political lines. Both Bill Turpen, the chair of the Pulaski County Republican Party, and Rodney Casada, the chair of the Pulaski Democratic Party, say the conversations they have had locally indicate that most people are just not that concerned.
As Turpen put it, "Americans pretty much want to go to work, and go to baseball games, and take care of their kids… and go on living. They're not absorbed with it [the impeachment]."
Democrat Casada seems to feel like the outcome has already been determined and, because of that, he says he hasn't been watching the proceedings.
"My gut feeling is that it's a done deal, and I think most people think that way," he said.
"… They're not going to remove the president."
Because of that, Casada said, "It makes people not pay a lot of attention to it."
Turpen went so far as to say that the whole process is entirely political. "Anything the government does is political, and this is no exception."
He said it was sidetracking people away from more pressing issues. "And the millions of dollars they are spending on this is upsetting," he added.
Turpen pointed out that this is the fulfillment of a promise that certain Democrats have been making ever since President Trump took office - the promise to try to remove him.
Other attempts, such as possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, have fallen through. This is simply the first time one of the attempts has stuck.
"It's not the significant event they're [Washington Democrats] trying to put on it," Turpen said.
Casada pointed to the set of "cut and dried" rules that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set out as being reasons not to anticipate change.
Those rules include giving 24 hours of opening arguments from each side over the course of three days - McConnell had originally given each side only two days, but relented after complaints from both Democrats and Republicans.
McConnell has promised that House evidence will be included, but as of Tuesday there was no promise that witnesses will be called.
Casada said that as of right now he didn't feel anything new would be revealed during the impeachment trial. That might change if witnesses are questioned, but overall he stuck to his "gut feeling" that there would be change in government.
U.S. House Democrats impeached Trump in December on one charge of abuse of power after allegations that he may have threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine unless it's president promised to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Trump was also charged with one count of obstruction of Congress after he refused to cooperate with their investigation.
On Tuesday, U.S. Representative and Somerset native Hal Rogers stated: "As the Senate trial begins, I have full confidence that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will ensure it is a fair process. Since day one of the Trump Administration, Democrats have worked to unseat President Trump and reverse the will of the American people. I believe this trial will finally bring an end to the political charades of House Democrats, so we can get back to work."
A poll posted to the Commonwealth Journal website Tuesday afternoon gathered 24 responses within two hours, with the majority of those responding saying they will "watch or read highlights" (7 votes), or that they would watch the impeachment proceedings "from time to time" (6 votes).
In contrast, a Friday afternoon poll conducted by the Commonwealth Journal asking readers which chicken restaurant was the best netted hundreds of votes within the first few hours after it was posted.
