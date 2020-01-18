Astros' cheating debacle adds to baseball's shame

Major League Baseball has become a game of asterisks.
The latest chapter under the heading of "Baseball's Shame" comes with the 2017 Houston Astros cheating their way to a World Series title. That was a home run of a disgrace.
Let's trot around those shameful bases and touch them all:
• First Base: The 1919 World Series. The series between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds was already an oddity -- for the first and last time, the series had a best-of-nine game format. The Reds won, but later it was revealed that eight members of the White Sox helped intentionally throw the series to the Reds in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate. That's a big fat asterisk No. 1.
• Second Base: The Pete Rose scandal. Rose was a great player and was coming into his own as a manager in the 80s. But he also was a gambling addict who broke the game's "cardinal sin" -- he bet on baseball. Naturally, MLB was a little touchy about gambling since it suffered a black eye following the 1919 mess. So Rose sits atop baseball as the game's all-time hits champion -- but he is banned from MLB and isn't permitted to have a spot in the hall of fame.
• Third Base: The Steroids Era was a disgraceful 15-year period that tarnished nearly every major offensive record. It cheapened them and nearly destroyed the game. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa's riveting chase to break the single-season home run mark? A farce. They cheated. Barry Bond's ridiculous 73 home run season and surge to the career home run mark? He cheated. As far as I'm concerned, Hank Aaron is still the home run king. Between 1998 and 2009, 10 players reached the fabled 500 career home run mark, easily the largest increase in membership in baseball history. Of the 10 players, six --Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, McGwire, Manny Ramirez, Rafael Palmeiro and Gary Sheffield -- have been linked to PEDs. Give asterisks to all of them.
• Touching home plate: The Astros' cheating scandal. It's rocking baseball -- once again. After MLB's investigation over the sign-stealing accusations in the Astros 2017 World Series championship year concluded, the commissioner's office had many punishments for the team, including the suspension of their manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. But that was far from the end of all this. The Astros ended up firing both Hinch and Luhnow, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora who was with Houston in 2017 and the Sox for their championship run in 2018 and Carlos Beltran stepped down as the skipper of the New York Mets before ever managing a single game. Beltran was a player in Houston in 2017.
The MLB report detailed how the Astros used in-house cameras to steal opposing teams' signs and relay them to Astros batters. The Beltran news came as new allegations bubbled to the surface that not only had the Astros relayed stolen signs to batters by banging on trash cans, but that Houston players went a step further and used wearable devices that could buzz batters while at the plate to indicate what pitch was coming next.
My question is why is baseball always caught off guard? Why do they never see these things coming? Why can they never get out in front of scandals that chip away at the game's credibility?
Stealing signs isn't new -- didn't it ever occur to anyone in the commissioner's office that at some point, technology would enter into the equation?
Didn't someone sense that something was amiss when players in the 90s transformed from gangly line-drive hitters into 50-home run behemoths overnight?
I love the game of baseball. I loved playing it. I love watching it. But the fact that MLB just can't get out of its own way is maddening.
As the Reds' Tucker Barnhart said this week about the Astros' shameful acts: "Using computers and buzzers and such is an entirely new level and indefensible if you're on the other side of it. This is wild and miserable for our game."
Let's hope at some point MLB leaders can pull the plug on a disaster before it blows up in their faces.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
