Attorney for deputy judge files motion in DUI case

The attorney defending Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price against DUI-related charges has filed a motion to compel the prosecution to turn over evidence in the case.
Robert Norfleet filed the motion Wednesday, seeking "all information/materials pertaining to the information/request Trooper Mr. Adam Childress … received on December 2, 2019 to locate and stop the vehicle Mr. Dan Price was operating."
Last December, Price was charged with aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal after being stopped in the Barnesburg community. It was reported at the time that the trooper who conducted the traffic stop reported observing Price's county vehicle weaving. Once he made contact with the driver, the trooper reported smelling alcohol and administering a field sobriety test which the deputy judge didn't successfully complete.
According to Norfleet's motion, Price met with a few members of the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Association (SPEDA) informally at Tap on Main to discuss a county development project for approximately a three hours. SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler told the Commonwealth Journal shortly after Price's arrest that no SPEDA meeting had been scheduled.
The motion further asserts that no one at Tap on Main "expressed concern that Mr. Price appeared to be impaired, incapable of operating a motor vehicle, or had 'red glazed eyes and slow speech' as was alleged by Trooper Childress in the uniform citation." He also had stopped at a grocery store without incident but was later stopped on his way home by the trooper.
In his motion, Norfleet claims the stop was not a random encounter.
"While investigating this matter, the defense has learned that the bad driving alleged in the uniform citation appears to be pretext," the attorney wrote. "Trooper Childress did not coincidentally encounter Mr. Price during the course of his ordinary traffic patrol duties on December 2, 2019. Instead, Trooper Childress actively searched for and stopped Mr. Price based on a request made by an undisclosed individual. Based on the defense investigation, this individual alerted another law enforcement officer, Trooper William Cowan, immediately after Mr. Price left Tap on Main. Trooper Cowan then contacted both Trooper Childress and Kentucky State Police dispatch requesting that Mr. Price's vehicle be stopped. The uniform citation omits the fact that Trooper Childress was acting pursuant to a request for Mr. Price to be stopped.
"Likewise, the Commonwealth has not disclosed the fact that prior to the traffic stop Trooper Childress had received a request to locate and stop Mr. Price's vehicle."
In April, Norfleet submitted an open records request seeking all records relating to the information/request the defense asserts Trp. Childress received. KSP denied the request on April 26 on the grounds that the investigation is still open. Norfleet then asked Special Prosecutor Thomas Simmons for the same information but states he was told the Commonwealth "will not provide the requested information/materials absent a Court order."
Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone is expected to hear arguments on the motion during a pretrial conference scheduled for August 19.
