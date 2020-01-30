Attorney for man implicated in Brumley murder seeking funds for investigator

The attorney for a local man identified as a witness to the murder of LeeAnna Brumley is seeking assistance to investigate for his defense.
Corky Lee Hendricks, 39, of Science Hill, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court Wednesday morning for a pretrial conference regarding two indictments. Last July, he was charged as a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender. Then in September, the local grand jury charged Hendricks with Cultivation of Marijuana, 5 or More Plants (1st offense) and another first-degree PFO count.
Hendricks is being represented by Mount Vernon attorney James Cox, who was appointed as conflict counsel for his cases due to Hendricks' involvement with the Brumley murder case.
It is important to note that Hendricks' current charges are not connected to the murder and he has not been charged in that case. Cox said, at this time, his client is considered a witness. Brumley -- a 25-year-old mother whom family members said battled addiction and frequently stayed with friends -- disappeared last May and was classified as a missing person well into Fall.
Brumley's case began to break publicly after local law enforcement announced that Hendricks was wanted for questioning in the case. After he was arrested on the outstanding indictments last October, 33-year-old Danelle Powell (who was arraigned earlier Wednesday morning) was arrested on November 14 for Brumley's murder. The grand jury indicted her earlier this month.
As Powell is currently being represented by a public defender with the Department of Public Advocacy's Somerset office, Cox does not have access to that office's investigative services. He asked Special Judge Dan Venters about the possibility of using available court funds to hire an unaffiliated investigator.
Judge Venters asked Cox to submit a written motion that he could review. The judge is expected to rule on the matter during Hendricks' next pretrial conference on February 21.
