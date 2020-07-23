Attorney responds to SPEDA lawsuit

The attorney for a woman named in a lawsuit filed by the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is speaking out -- claiming she has been wrongly caught in the middle of a power struggle between the city and county.
Somerset attorney Greg Ousley issued a press release Wednesday morning on behalf of his client, Lisa Gadberry, who was named in a civil complaint SPEDA filed Tuesday in Pulaski Circuit Court against the former employees of the organization it replaced, the Somerset Pulaski County Development Foundation (SPCDF).
The lawsuit claims that Gadberry, in her capacity as SPCDF Office Manager, was a participant in using foundation credit cards issued in employees' names for personal expenses, then paid those credit card balances with a Foundation bank account created to handle money from Valley Oak Technology Center tenants.
Assistant Director Mark Bastin was also accused of participating in the practice, while Executive Director Martin Shearer was named as a co-defendant for negligence in addressing the matter.
Over a five-year period, the charges are estimated to be in excess of $400,000. The suit seeks to recover actual damages plus interest as well as punitive damages from the co-defendants.
According to Ousley, who refers to SPCDF as the Pulaski County Industrial Foundation, Gadberry was a former employee of Pulaski County Government under Judges-Executive Darrell BeShears and Barty Bullock, then served at the Foundation while under the current administration of Steve Kelley.
"She has sadly become collateral damage in a power struggle between Somerset Mayor Alan Keck's SPEDA organization and County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley's Pulaski County Industrial Foundation. The recently demolished Industrial Foundation was dedicated to economic development in this County and local communities for decades under several previous, and current, County Administrations. Mrs. Lisa Gadberry adamantly denies any wrongdoing."
Mayor Keck denied any city-county tensions.
"Judge Kelley and I were unified in our creation of SPEDA," he said Wednesday. "Any assumption or insinuation that the actions of others is due to a struggle or conflict between the Judge and I is patently false. I'll continue to focus and champion our local efforts toward growth, progress and transparency."
Judge Kelley agreed.
"Mr. Ousley seems to be uninformed," he said. "Mayor Keck and I are fully committed to SPEDA and to the great things we anticipate will result from its launch. We have already seen tremendous results in just the first year. We are excited about the plans that continue to unfold."
Regardless of governmental goings-on, Ousley intends a robust defense of his client. His release went on to say that a response will be filed to the civil complaint once Gadberry has been properly served.
"At such time, our office anticipates drafting a Response which will include, but is not limited to, a Motion to Add Necessary Parties, including the County Government and the County Judge Executive given that the Pulaski Industrial Foundation is/was a County Agency. We will also be determining causes of action including potential Counterclaims against 'SPEDA,' and those responsible for the defamation of her character."
