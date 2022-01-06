A Lexington attorney with ties to Pulaski County recently won a multimillion judgment for his clients in a federal class action lawsuit.
Jerome P. "Jay" Prather, grandson of the late Somerset attorney John Prather Sr. and nephew of Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather Jr., is a partner in the Lexington-based firm of Garmer & Prather -- which sued The Aliera Companies on behalf of clients who had contracted with its subsidiaries for health coverage.
After representatives of The Aliera Companies reportedly failed to appear in Lexington's U.S. District Court multiple times, Senior Judge Joseph M. Hood declared the company's claims of selling health care sharing ministry plans to be inadequate and they should have been subjected to Kentucky insurance laws. Though health-care sharing ministry (HCSM) plans aren't subject to the same regulations as insurance, since members share medical expenses among themselves, they still have to meet strict requirements.
The Garmer & Prather firm gave as two examples of such requirements that HCSMs under federal law must have been in existence and continually sharing health care costs since 1999, and under Kentucky law, all members of an HCSM must be members of the same denomination or religion.
Judge Hood ruled Aliera, which was founded in 2015, didn't meet those requirements -- ordering a nearly $4.7 million judgment.
"Aliera and its partners have taken advantage of hundreds of Kentuckians, many of whom trusted the company because it professed Christian beliefs," Prather said. "Aliera's customers sought affordable healthcare coverage to protect their families in times of need. But when those times of need came, Aliera was more likely to shut the door in the face of its own customers. This ruling by Judge Hood is the first step in helping those families recover what they have lost."
According to the lawsuit, Aliera marketed and administered health care plans for Unity HealthShare and Trinity HealthShare -- companies that were purported to be health-care sharing ministries. Judge Hood's ruling in late November pertains to Aliera's partnership with Trinity and includes an aggregate judgment totaling $4,696,124.
Court records indicate that Trinity filed for bankruptcy in July.
The federal lawsuit is ongoing in regard to other plans which were sold through Unity, which has rebranded as OneShare Health. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that Aliera sold plans to potentially thousands of Kentuckians and kept 84 percent of their payments. While insurance companies are required to pay out 80 percent of their premiums, that law doesn't apply to health care cost-sharing companies.
Aliera, however, denies that it was a health care cost-sharing company.
"It is a for-profit entity that contracted with Unity and then Trinity (through its subsidiaries) to market memberships in their sharing programs and to create processes to facilitate member-to-member sharing of medical expenses," one court filing stated. "Aliera has created a system that is designed to afford members the ability to consent to their contributions being shared on a real-time, case-by-case basis with other members as their needs arise. But, as previously noted, all members are informed that their requests for sharing payments may not be met -- there are no payment guarantees or indemnification."
The case is called Albina and Willard v. The Aliera Companies, Inc., Trinity HealthShare Inc., and OneShare Health, LLC d/b/a Unity HealthShare, LLC, No. 20-496 (E.D. Ky.).
