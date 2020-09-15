Auditor releases good report on Wayne County sheriff's fee account

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron received some good news last week with the latest report with a new report on the department's fee account.
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the report Thursday for the 2019 calendar year. While not technically an audit, the Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement is allowed for county sheriffs and clerks who have a history of clean audits. The 2018 Kentucky General Assembly approved the change in order to reduce audit costs while still maintaining accountability.
Sheriff Catron applied for and received approval from the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) to obtain an AUP engagement for the period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 in accordance with KRS 43.070(1)(c). No exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of the Wayne County Sheriff fee account, for which there was a zero balance at the end of the calendar year.
According to the report, other balances were as follows: Drug Enforcement and Education Account, $3,964; Federal Drug Forfeiture Account, $10,470; and Escrow Account, $115.
Overall for 2019, the Wayne County Sheriff's fee account took in $840,789 in receipts and disbursed $798,255 for 2019 -- resulting in $42,534 excess fees which were turned over to Wayne County Fiscal Court.
A copy of this report is available on Auditor of Public Accounts' website at www.auditor.ky.gov.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.