August 12
• Jeffrey David Lee Carman, 46, of Stanford, two counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Gregory Shawn King, 45, of Junction City, Ky., two counts of Flagrant Non Support
• Harlan C. Madden, 23, of Georgetown, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Diana Duncan, 61, of Monticello, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Zachary Alcorn, 32, of Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeremy R. Lamb, 40, of Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
August 13
• James L. Coy, 35, of Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Kettry Daniel Wilson, 20, of Science Hill, Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Michael Austin Crowe, 24, of Stanford, Reckless Homicide
• Christopher Charles Bolin, 38, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Hailey E. Molden, 20, of Science Hill, Failure to Appear
