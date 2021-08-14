August 12

• Jeffrey David Lee Carman, 46, of Stanford, two counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)

• Gregory Shawn King, 45, of Junction City, Ky., two counts of Flagrant Non Support

• Harlan C. Madden, 23, of Georgetown, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Diana Duncan, 61, of Monticello, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st

• Zachary Alcorn, 32, of Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Jeremy R. Lamb, 40, of Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

August 13

• James L. Coy, 35, of Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Kettry Daniel Wilson, 20, of Science Hill, Burglary, 2nd Degree

• Michael Austin Crowe, 24, of Stanford, Reckless Homicide

• Christopher Charles Bolin, 38, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified

• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Hailey E. Molden, 20, of Science Hill, Failure to Appear

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you