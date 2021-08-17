August 13
• Angela Renee Crank, 32, of Huntonville, Ky., Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Christopher Allen Worthington, 34, of Stanford, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Controlled Substance Endangerment To Child, 2nd Degree; Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under; Endangering the Welfare of A Minor
• David Christian Tyndall, 39, of Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear
• John M. Evans, 42, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Cruelty To Animals-2nd Degree; Failure to Appear
• Derek Tyler Walker, 33, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Robert William Pac, 48, of Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cic); Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance
• Allen Barton Smith, 43, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Criminal Littering
• Miranda Caudill, 31, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
August 14
• Michael M. Kennedy, 55, of Moreland, Ky., Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Philip Ray Greer, 44, of Somerset, five counts of Failure to Appear
• Joseph Marquis Strunk, 36, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Willie Thomas Shepard, 47, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500; Failure to Appear
August 15
• John Edward Cummins, 38, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• James Walter Turner, 35, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Taubreenia A. Brown, 34, of Nicholasville, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500
• Christina M. Baker, 33, of Waynesburg, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Charles Clayton Reed, 28, of Stanford, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 2nd; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Failure To Appear
• Donald Ervine Jones, 36, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)
• William Brook Nance, 44, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Brittany Nicole Woliver, 29, of Ben Hur, VA, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
August 16
• Erik Roger Foster, 40, of Somerset, court-ordered
• Kyle Lee Pennington, 33, of Somerset, court-ordered
• T'Mya M. Gunn, 21, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Kelly Allen Reynolds, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Edward Lee Crabtree Jr., 42, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Auto - $500 Or More But U/$10,000
• Nathan Ray Anderson, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Rosa Lee Simpson, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
