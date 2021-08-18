August 16
• Wanda Lynn Hines, 45, of Somerset, Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Appear; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Anthony Robert Cimaglia, 40, of Fayetteville, NC, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Brittany R. Stewart, 33, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Billy Ray Brock, 36, of Liberty, Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Brittany Nicole Tucker, 29, of Monticello, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Kasey Denise Brown, 23, of Somerset, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under
• Dylan J. Singleton, 29, of Liberty, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Willie Eugene Dugger, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (for Felony Offense); Failure to Appear
• Robert Daniel Moore, 36, of Waynesburg, four counts of Failure to Appear
• Jason Allen Russo, 37, of Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear
August 17
• Tessa Lynn Folger, 56, of Waynesburg, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 <\ $10,000; Receipt Of Credit Card Lost W/Intent To Use/Transfer
• Shantel D. Grecu, 49, of Waynesburg, Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension-2nd Degree; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Matthew Mark Layton, 35, of Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500; Poss Of Marijuana; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• James Curtis West, 43, of Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building U/$500; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Larry James Lawson Jr., 33, of Mt. Vernon, Menacing; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.