August 17
• Nathan A. Nance, 43, of Madisonville, transfer from other county
• Nathan L. Stephens, 30, of Newport, Ky., transfer from other county
• Brandon T. Bratcher, 27, of Monticello, no charge specified
• Damon Edward Dowell, 19, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Daniel Ricky Moreland, 33, of Albany, no charge specified
• Richard Lee Smith, 50, of Albany, no charge specified
• Joseph David Evener, 31, of Toledo, Ohio, no charge specified
• Tyler Bryant McKendrick, 25, of Kissimmee, FL, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Resisting Arrest; two counts of Failure to Appear
August 18
• Brenton Dacquire Helton, 26, of Burnside, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Reg Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Tampering With Physical Evidence; Poss Of Marijuana; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Shania Lynn Head, 25, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Gretchen Michelle Ramsey, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.