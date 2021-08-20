August 18
• Larry J. Brent, 41, of Stanford, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Chelsea E. Marshall, 30, Monticello, Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Bradley Shawn Dennis, 19, Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Joshua Gary Baker, 36, US Marshal transfer
• Kirby E. Smith, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Sondra Faith Lawson, 40, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Michael Matthew Burge, 38, of Science Hill, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Menacing
August 19
• Destiny Schimers, 22, of Stanford, two counts of Failure to Appear; Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent; Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required
• Clifford Honaker, 30, of Kimper, Ky., Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Christopher Dewayne Broyles, 30, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500
• Jeffrey W. Denson, 46, of Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Justin Robert Price, 30, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; three counts of Failure to Appear; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Joseph A. Cash, 31, of Eubank, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• John M. Phelps, 49, of Somerset, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
