August 19
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 27, of Eubank, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Jennifer L. Elam, 45, of Crab Orchard, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Opiates)
• Ezekial Hernandez, 25, no address specified, Reckless Driving; No Operator License - Autocycle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
• Brandon Wayne Dowell, 32, of Stanford, Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
August 20
• David Brian Carroll, 31, of Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Gary Wayne Lawless, 35, of Crab Orchard, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Ronald Golder, 47, of Sparta, TN, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.