August 20
• Stephanie Lynn Cramer, 44, of Whitley City, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Austin Lee McClure, 26, of Waynesburg, Peace Officer Req To Perform Duty-Interfere Proh; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
August 21
• Anthony Ahlbrand, 49, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Anthony Robert Cimaglia, 40, of Fayetteville, NC, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Lynn William Swanner, 51, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Ryan M. Laskarin, 34, of Hammond, IN, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Virgirl R. Cromer, 59, of Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Courts Costs, Fees or Fines
• Gregory Keith Reed, 36, of Hustonville, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Justin Lee Rexroad, 41, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear
• Daren L. Walls, 39, of Liberty, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Megan L. Johnson, 35, of Pine Top, KY, Non-Payment of Courts Costs, Fees or Fines; Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Reckless Driving
• Jerry L. Russell, 51, of Nicholasville, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Melanie Renee Price, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tyler Elie Pitman, 23, of Corbin, Failure to Appear
August 22
• Gerald Pelkonen, 41, of Stanford, three counts of Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Noah D. Goodpaster, 23, of Waynesburg, two counts of Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• Candace L. Lay, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Flagrant Non Support; Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$10,000
• John Michael Hall, 25, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Melinda Jean Sievers, 42, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• William C. Sharp, 43, of Danville, Peace Officer Req To Perform Duty-Interfere Proh; Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Ronald Lee Vernatter III, 32, of Nancy, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Gerald J. Burchfield, 29, of Stanford, two counts of Non-Payment of Courts Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure To Report Traffic Accident; No Operators-Moped License; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Levi Hunter May, 29, of Hustonville, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
August 23
• Jason Matthew Perry, 38, of Campbellsville, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Jeffrey W. Denson, 46, of Hustonville, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• William Brandon Bailey, 35 of Burnside, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jessica D.Crabtree, 37, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Courts Costs, Fees or Fines
• Clinton D. Burton, 54, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Patrick Gene Garr, 47, of Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Noah Tyler Bolin, 23, of Science Hill, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
August 24
• Orlando Velazquez Morales, 28, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited
• Virginia Lynn Justice, 51, of Burnside, Non-Payment of Courts Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeffery Grant Reynolds, 39, of Nancy, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Persistent Felony Possession Of Firearm; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
