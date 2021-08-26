August 24
• Dakota Blue Means, 30, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts of Failure to Appear
August 25
• Marcus Anthony Hitchcock, 48, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500
• Bobby Dewayne Brown, 45, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Joshua Briar Vanover, 30, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
