August 25
• Jessica N. Cox, 24, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
August 26
• Christy K. Goodlett, 49, of Stanford, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 21, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Justin L. McFarland, 30, of Covington, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Christina Marie Nickerson, of Covington, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
