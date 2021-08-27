August 25

• Jessica N. Cox, 24, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

August 26

• Christy K. Goodlett, 49, of Stanford, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

• Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 21, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Justin L. McFarland, 30, of Covington, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

• Christina Marie Nickerson, of Covington, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

