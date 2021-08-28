August 26
• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 28, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Donald Patrick Shelton, 32, of Somerset, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
• Eddie Ray Correll Jr., 21, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Kristy Nushull Brumley, 31, of Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; two counts of TBUT or Disp All Others U/$500; Failure to Appear
August 27
• David Leslie Mounce, 45, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brian Scott Curry, 46, of Burnside, Speeding 17 MPH Over Limit; Resisting Arrest; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
