August 26

• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 28, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Donald Patrick Shelton, 32, of Somerset, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear

• Eddie Ray Correll Jr., 21, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Kristy Nushull Brumley, 31, of Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; two counts of TBUT or Disp All Others U/$500; Failure to Appear

August 27

• David Leslie Mounce, 45, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Brian Scott Curry, 46, of Burnside, Speeding 17 MPH Over Limit; Resisting Arrest; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

