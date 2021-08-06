August 3
• Christopher M. Corbin, 37, of Jamestown, no charges specified
• Iesha D. Counsellor, 19, of Somerset, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree
• Timothy Wade Taylor, 30, of Stanford, No Registration Plates
• Matthew Mark Layton, 35, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Poss Of Marijuana
• Christian C. Jent, 21, of Bronston, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Drug Unspecified)
• Georgia Nicole Osborne, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Loucinda Marie Ball, 36, of Whitley City, Failure to Appear
• Michael P. Murphy, 42, of Lancaster, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument
• Brandon Cory King, 32, of Whitley City, Speeding 08 MPH Over Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Of Marijuana
• Mark Anthony Robinson Jr., 31, of Stanford, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Willie D. Vance, 34, of Somerset, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Indecent Exposure, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest
August 4
• Bobby Gene Loveless, 56, of Science Hill, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense); Resisting Arrest.
• Joshua Mark Thompson, 32, of Berea, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Substances; Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; second-degree Wanton Endangerment.
• Ben Edward Casey, 39, Frankfort, second-degree Criminal Mischief; Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Flagrant Non-support.
• Katie Jo Cummins, 38, Corbin, Failure to Appear; Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine); Buying or Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Marvin W. Loveless, 45, of Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substances (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Speeding 10 MPH Over the Limit; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol .08; Non-Support, First Offense
• Jayln W. Goff, 19, of Somerset, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
• Melissa Maria Lykins, 49, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Mark Anthony Robinson Jr., 31, of Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sed, 1st Off
• Roger Martin Ruggles, 71, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
August 5
• Tyrah Lashae Adams, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Mark Anthony Brown Jr., 36, of Stearns, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Ricky Allen Walker, 57, of Hazard, United States Marshal Service transfer
