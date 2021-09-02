August 31
• Traci Lynn Flynn, 42, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Noah Tyler Bolin, 23, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Mitchell H. Sage, 39, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Katrina Mara Dickhaus, 34, of Waynesburg, Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Daryl Wayne Pierce, 67, of Whitley City, Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Randi Danielle Allen, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Marsha Lee Reynolds, 59, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Zackery Hunter Reynolds, 25, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Rebecca Ann Polston, 36, of Ferguson, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place - 1st & 2nd Offenses
September 1
• Nathan A. Godby, 35, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Brian Keith Murray, 33, of Crab Orchard, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana
• Larry Benjamin Caudill, 46, of Burnside, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence
• Ayla Evalee Lovins, 27, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joseph Denver McDowell, 21, of Burnside, court ordered
