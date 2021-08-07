August 5
• James Harley Cash Beach, 20, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Bobby Dewayne Brown, 45, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Gerald Lee Downs Jr., 30, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Margaret Rashae Hicks, 33, of Burnside, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Tony Clay Dick, 25, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Janet Nadine Whitlock Hamilton, Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Nicholas C. Terry, 22, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 27, of Eubank, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
August 6
• Linda L. Monroe, 56, of Hustonville, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jennifer R. Petrey, 41, of Crab Orchard, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence
• Larry Richard Phillippi, 38, of Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Joshua Lee Dobbs, 37, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Gary Gene Ard, 57, of Monticello, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Elizabeth Danielle Carroll, 21, of Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property U/$500
