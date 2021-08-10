August 6
• Ethel M. Brown, 42, of Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Richard Dwight Walls Jr., 40, of Somerset, no charge specified
• Seth Daniel Wilson, 37, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Joseph C. Hoskins, 27, of Crab Orchard, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited
• Vernon Clifford Swords, 57, of Barbourville, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 - 1st Off; No Registration Receipt
• Keith Brandon Moore, 38, of Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Joshua Lewis Hughes, 32, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 27, of Eubank, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off); Criminal Trespassing - 3rd Degree
• Tony Clay Estes, 27, of Waynesburg, Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• Lydia N. Gipson, 33, of Kings Mountain, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Brian Dewayne Jasper, 46, of Monticello, Failure to Appear
• Logan Scott Johnson, 18, of Kings Mountain, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Traf in Marijuana (8 oz. to <\ 5 lbs.) 1st Off; Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Joshua Lance Samples, 21, of Somerset, five counts of Failure to Appear
• Karen Turpin, 43, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• John Brent Young, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
August 7
• David J. Carlton, 20, of Stanford, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• William Stephens, 49, of Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; three counts of Failure to Appear
• Gary Gene Ard, 57, of Monticello, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Brian L. Broyles, 29, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Appear
• Jerry S. Coleman, 47, of Hustonville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Jerrod William Mikel, 36, of Monticello, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Kristopher David Kean, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Tishenna Kay Molina, 30, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Tasha Lynnette Cox, 39, of Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Robert E. Cook, 64, of Science Hill, Alcohol Intox In a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• Jessica D. Crabtree, 37, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jesse L. Griffin, 21, of Stanford, Operating On Sup or Rev Oper License; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Carl R. Hougue, 51, of Stanford, Reckless Driving, Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Chance A. Kimbler, 20, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• William Brook Nance, 44, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tiffany Nicole Tucker, 24, of Cincinnati, Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated or U/Influence, 1st; Fail to Operate Boat at Idle Speed Harbor/Cong Area
• Kenneth Jordan Vaughn, 28, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
August 8
• Billy S. Davis, 47, of Hustonville, Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub
• Jerry S. Coleman, 47, of Hustonville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Colleen M. Spears, 26, of Stanford, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Joey Lee Gould, 39, of Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Daniel Lowell Brosnan, 33, of Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Mary Nicole Gaines, 39, of Somerset, Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine); Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Elisha John Riddle Turpin, 35, of Monticello, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• William Earl Baker, 31, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Blane Edward Brake, 35, of Bronston, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; License To Be In Possession; Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
• Jennifer Lyn Croll, 37, of Stanford, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Serving Bench Warrant For Court; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Eric Jermaine Stigall, 35, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Karen Susan Henry, 45, of Waynesburg, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Gregory Alan Bradford, 54, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Kylie Bryannah Taylor, 24, of Somerset, Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated or U/Influence, 1st; Failure to Illuminate or No Navigation Lights
August 9
• Ryan Keith Pittman, 34, of Stanford, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Jeffery Kenneth Goines, 54, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited
• Nicholas T. Duncan, 32, of Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Steven Wayne Rush, 49, of Somerset, no charge specified
• Timothy Wayne King, 29, of Bronston, no charge specified
• Cathy L. King, 57, of Somerset, no charge specified
