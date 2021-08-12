August 9
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Annie Beth Kayler, 39, of Williamsburg, License to be in Possession; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(E) - 1st; Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Alex Joshua Taylor, 22, of Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Ronald Lee Vernatter III, 32, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Robert Thomas Lewis III, 49, of Burnside, no charge specified
• Allen Barton Smith, 43, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
• Logan Scott Johnson, 18, of Kings Mountain, Custodial Interference; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Poss Of Marijuana
• Zachary Hunter Reynolds, 25, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
August 10
• Michael Lee Bidwell, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Marshal Alan Denham, 40, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Timothy Lee Fields, 52, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jesse James Abee, 33, of Crab Orchard, Failure To Comply W/Helmet Law O/21 Years Of Age; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Emily Ann Weston, 20, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jonathon Royce Watson, 32, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Lisa R. Caudill, 35, of Danville, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Christopher Lee Harper, 34, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Anna Marie McCoy, 38, of Eubank, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Joshua T. Hatfiled, 40, of Nancy, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
August 11
• Scotty Lee Nevels, 41, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Marcus Floyd Smith, 49, of Somerset, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Todd Marshall Folger, 36, of Waynesburg, Failure To Appear; Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 <\ $10,000; Receipt Of Credit Card Lost W/Intent To Use/Transfer; Persistent Felony Offender I; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Reckless Driving; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Jason M. Tarter, 40, of Jamestown, no charge specified
• Mollie Rose Maggard, 20, of Burnside, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Joshua Aaron Woodall, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
