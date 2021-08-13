August 9
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Annie Beth Kayler, 39, of Williamsburg, License to be in Possession; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Subs (189A.010(E) - 1st; Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Alex Joshua Taylor, 22, of Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Ronald Lee Vernatter III, 32, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Robert Thomas Lewis III, 49, of Burnside, no charge specified
• Allen Barton Smith, 43, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear
• Logan Scott Johnson, 18, of Kings Mountain, Custodial Interference; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Poss Of Marijuana
• Zachary Hunter Reynolds, 25, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
August 10
• Michael Lee Bidwell, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Marshal Alan Denham, 40, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Timothy Lee Fields, 52, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jesse James Abee, 33, of Crab Orchard, Failure To Comply W/Helmet Law O/21 Years Of Age; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Emily Ann Weston, 20, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jonathon Royce Watson, 32, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Lisa R. Caudill, 35, of Danville, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Christopher Lee Harper, 34, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Anna Marie McCoy, 38, of Eubank, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Joshua T. Hatfiled, 40, of Nancy, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
August 11
• Edward Lee Crabtree Jr., 42, of Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Belinda Sue Leach, 44, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Daniel Allen Crabtree, 39, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Scotty Lee Nevels, 41, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Marcus Floyd Smith, 49, of Somerset, Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Todd Marshall Folger, 36, of Waynesburg, Failure To Appear; Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 <\\ $10,000; Receipt Of Credit Card Lost W/Intent To Use/Transfer; Persistent Felony Offender I; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Reckless Driving; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Gabrial LaDawn Lynch, 30, of Stearns, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting U/$50
• Jason M. Tarter, 40, of Jamestown, judge ordered
• Mollie Rose Maggard, 20, of Burnside, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Joshua Aaron Woodall, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kenneth H. Campbell, 70, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Cultivate In Marijuana (5 Plants Or More) 1st Off
• John C. Maynard, 35, Virgie, Ky., US Marshal Service transfer
• Trinidty Lee, 38, of Whitley City, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jake Gene Crabtree, 24, of Somerset, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• David Edmond Bass, 26, of Science Hill, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Lewis Gary Rogers, 38, of Eubank, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension, 2nd Degree
• Brittany M. Griffin, 34, of Hustonville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Kenneth L. Kanady, 31, of Dresden, Tenn., Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Rebecca Marie Schuler, 35, of Waynesburg, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Possession Of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Off (Date Rape Drug); Resisting Arrest; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Shaun W. Roark, 30, of London, Failure to Appear
• Valerie M. St. Clair, 31, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
August 12
• Katrina Mara Dickhaus, 34, of Waynesburg, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Haden S. Young, 25, of Waynesburg, Operate Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alc. .02/Drugs Etc., <\ 21 YOA*Obs*
• Sarah A. Ballard, 37, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brian M. Bourne, 24, of Stanford, Failure To Comply W/Bicycle Safety Regulations; Oper Non-Motor Veh Under Influence Of Intoxicants; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Robbie Allen King, 40, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Local Violation Codes 80000-80999; Tampering With Physical Evidence; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Christopher Michael Sams, 41, of Somerset, Poss Of Marijuana; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Gerald Pelkonen, 41, of Stanford, Harassing Communications
• Tony Linford Ridner, 44, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rebecca Durham, 39, of Hunstonville, Ky., Failure to Appear
• Michelle Denise Hopkins, 44, of Lancaster, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
