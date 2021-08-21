<b>Chamber announces new Administrative Assistant and Finance Director</b>

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Crystal Kidd has been selected as the Chamber's new Administrative Assistant and Finance Director.
A life-long Kentuckian, Kidd brings her passion for Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland Region to the Chamber. Her expertise in the field of customer service and office management will serve the business community of Somerset and Pulaski County well.
"I am honored to join our local Chamber of Commerce," said Kidd. "I knew from the moment I walked into the Chamber building, the atmosphere was about community and building relationships that help promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local businesses." Prior to her position at the Chamber, Kidd was a Service Desk Analyst for SAIC and a Regional Support ID Specialist for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"Crystal has been doing some great work for our local community and I am confident that she will bring the same kind of tireless work ethic to our Chamber of Commerce," stated Executive Director Bobby Clue.
For almost 100 years, the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce has been committed to improving and growing the business community in our region. With over 900 current members, the Chamber brings together business, philanthropic, government, education and community leaders to create economic vitality across the region.
