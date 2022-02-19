The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has announced three new members to their Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2022, TJ Adkins, Farrah Dobbs and Angie Travis will lend their expertise to the policy-making body.
The Chamber board is composed of individuals who represent diverse industries in Pulaski County. These business leaders assist the Chamber with its mission to help its members succeed through legislative advocacy, economic development, education, savings, networking and increased visibility.
"Even with COVID, our growth as an organization over the past year has been amazing," said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "Our newly elected board members will further strengthen an already exceptional collection of business leaders who we have selected to join our Chamber board of directors."
Trent (TJ) Adkins is the University of Kentucky cooperative extension agent for Agriculture and Natural Resource here in Pulaski County. Adkins has been with the Cooperative extension service since 2012 here in Pulaski County. TJ is a lifelong resident of the Eubank area of Pulaski County where he now lives on the family farm with his wife, Michelle, and two children, Sadie and Bennett. TJ graduated from Pulaski County High school in 2005 and then Eastern Kentucky University in 2010 with a B.S. in Agriculture Education and Received his master's in 2015 from EKU in Career and Technology education.
Farrah Dobbs is Marketing Director for The Kentucky Wildlands, a 41-county regional tourism initiative for eastern and south-central Kentucky. Farrah attended Alice Lloyd College and graduated from Morehead State University, where she garnered multiple degrees. She began her career in Somerset in 1999 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where she worked many years in the Radiology Department as an MRI Technologist. She is a member of many community organizations in Pulaski County, and several counties within her outreach. She is the Program Director for The Young Entrepreneurs Academy, an ambassador to the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, an executive board member of The Master Musicians Festival, on the advisory committee for United Cumberland Bank, a committee member of Denim and Diamonds for the American Cancer Society, served on the United Way board, and until recently was an active Rotarian.
Angie Travis is the Executive Director of Campbellsville University Somerset, located in Somerset, Kentucky. She has worked for Campbellsville University for four years after working in public, K-12 education for 22 ½ years. Since moving to Campbellsville University Somerset , enrollment has increased from twenty students in 2017 to more than 200 students before COVID-19. Angie is a three-time graduate of Campbellsville University, earning her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1994, a Masters of Arts in Education in 2000, a Masters of Arts in School Improvement in 2013, and is currently pursuing her PhD from the University of the Cumberlands in Educational Leadership.
The Chamber and its staff would like to welcome the new board members and thank them for their commitment to the mission of the Chamber of Commerce.
