<b>Chamber cuts ribbon on new Somercycle location</b>

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce joined the owners of Somercycle Bike Shop Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the shop's new location.
In the spirit of the explosive popularity that cycling is currently enjoying, owner Josh Harris cut the ribbon by riding his bike right through it as fellow chamber members cheered him on.
Harris, a physical therapist, and his wife Dr. Ashley Harris bought the shop about a year and a half ago when they learned that the previous proprietors (of the former Southern Performance Center) intended to close. With their passion for cycling, the Harrises felt it important to keep a place locally where enthusiasts could find accessories or have their bikes repaired.
"There's a bike here for everybody," Bobby Clue, executive director of the local chamber, noted. "If you're looking for off-road or on-road, if you're a beginner or a pro, there's something here for you."
The shop offers full service and sales of mountain bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes, parts for all those types of bikes, safety equipment like helmets and gloves, padded shorts and fitness-related products that can help cyclists warm up or cool down.
"We have a robust road cycling community here that we service," Harris said. "Cycling definitely seems to have exploded in the last couple of years…Outdoor recreation in general has become quite popular. It helps here that we have probably some of the best mountain bike trails in Kentucky."
Harris calls Somercycle's new name and location part of an overall rebranding. "It's technically a new bike shop," he said.
Somercycle Bike Shop is now located at 243 Union Street, between Lights 11 and 12 off US 27 in Somerset, not far from its former site on Oak Hill Road. To learn more, visit somercyclebikes.com.
