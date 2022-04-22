<b>Concrete pavement project on Ky. 1247 to last through June</b>

Drivers who regularly travel the eastern Ky. 914 bypass may have noticed some construction around the Ky. 1247 intersection at Ferguson over the last two weeks.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office, temporary lane closures will be seen on Ky. 1247 through the end of June as crews work on a concrete pavement project.
Lane closures will occur on Ky. 1247 between mile point 3.8 to mile point 4 (Shopfield Road). Drivers should exercise heightened caution, slow down, remove distractions and watch for workers in the work zone.
KYTC officials expected the project to be completed by June 30.
Drivers can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties, including Pulaski, is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.